PALMGARD Adult Protective Inner Mitt Glove - Left Hand, Men's, Small, Black

Receive the ultimate in hand protection with the PALMGARD® Adult Protective Inner Baseball Batting Glove. Padding is strategically placed in the most critical places of the hand to help prevent bone bruising and damage to soft tissue. Constructed of high quality materials, this glove lessens the sting and discomfort of impact and aids in ball retention in glove-less rebound. Especially protective in cold weather. FEATURES: Left Hand model Helps prevent bone bruises and damage to soft tissue Lessens the sting and discomfort of impact Helps retain ball in glove-less rebound Especially protective in cold weather Constructed of quality materials 1 year manufacturer’s warranty against defects Model: PA-101 For additional information relating to the Manufacturer's Warranty, please contact 314-942-1169. PALMGARD ADULT GLOVE SIZE CHART: S : 7” - 7-1/4” M : 7-1/4” - 7-3/4” L : 7-3/4” - 8” XL : 8” - 8-1/4” Measurements above are listed in inches. Measure your dominant hand for best results. Measure from the base of your palm to the tip of your longest finger to determine length. Gloves should fit tight without restricting blood flow or being uncomfortable.