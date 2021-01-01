adidas Adult Reversible Wrestling Singlet, XXXL, Red

Two singlets in one, the adidas® Reversible Singlet is constructed of moisture-wicking performance fabric to keep you cool and concentrated during the match. Moisture-Wicking Material Performance fabric wicks away moisture to keep you cool and dry Total Comfort, Limited Distractions Nylon Performance Lycra provides the ultimate combination of comfort, durability and performance Hemmed legs Reversible singlet with contrast side panel Additional Details Fabric: Nylon Performance Lycra Style: AS103R adidas