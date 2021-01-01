TUSA Sport Adult Serene Mirror Snorkeling Combo Set with Reusable Bag, Women's, Black

Don’t miss out on the snorkeling experience of a lifetime with the TUSA Sport Adult Serene Mirror Snorkel Combo Set with Reusable Bag! This unique set features a high-quality 1-window mask with ClearVu tempered glass lens and patented round edge skirts for optimal comfort and performance. A large capacity drain chamber and purge valve prevent water from leaking into or filling your snorkel. EZ adjust buckle technology provides you with the perfect fit for your grand snorkeling adventure. FEATURES: Adult snorkeling combo set includes snorkel and mask for snorkeling Fits Adult Small to Medium faces Designed for optimal comfort and performance EZ adjust buckle technology for convenience and a snug fit Features hypoallergenic crystal silicone skirt and strap Includes a reusable bag for easy carry and convenient storage TUSA Sport MASK: Features a high-quality 1-window mask with enhanced vision capabilities Wide field of view allows for great peripheral vision ClearVu tempered glass lens allow for both clear vision and style Patented round edge skirt offers comfort and protects against water leakage 3-D strap for an unprecendented and secure fit Features a five-position strap angle adjustor for adjusting to the perfect fit SNORKEL: Features patented Hyperdry Elite Dry Top Technology to prevent water leakage Hypoallergenic Crystal Silicone Flex-Neck and Mouthpiece Includes a large capacity drain chamber and purge valve for draining water easily Designed with an ortho-conscious mouthpiece for comfort and safety