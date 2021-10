Stay cozy no matter where you go in the BN3TH Sleepwear Pants. These cozy bottoms feature ultra-soft Tencel™ Modal fabric and a tapered fit with adjustable drawstring waistband. Additionally, side hand pockets keep your stuff secure. Fit Loose fit sleepwear pants Adjustable drawstring waistband Tapered legs with ribbed cuffs Technology Modal Tencel™ fabric for unrivaled softness Design Dual hand pockets BN3TH logo graphic Additional Details 30’’ inseam Machine wash cold, tumble dry low