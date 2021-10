FEATURES Engineered for male and female swimmers who participate in triathlons and open water swimming Packed with features like speed adjust and a wide peripheral range for optimal sight and performance Durafit silicone gaskets ensure a fit that is comfortable, and provides a watertight seal Polarized lenses filter out 99.9% of surface glare to prevent eye fatigue The polycarbonate lenses are embedded with anti-fog and provide full UVA and UVB protection Fit ages 16+