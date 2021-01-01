Bell Adult Super DH MIPS Bike Helmet, Small, Black

The Bell® Adult Super DH MIPS Bike Helmet keeps you safe as you race down the hills, through the mountains, or on the course. It features the MIPS Spherical system for maximum protection, a removable wraparound chin bar, and an integrated breakaway camera mount to capture the gnarly ride. With 19 vents, quick-drying padding, and Overbrow Ventilation™, you’ll stay cool on the toughest rides. FEATURES: Designed for competitive mountain biking MIPS Spherical is where MIPS is built into the helmet between 2 layers of foam: high density EPS and lower density EPP where each layer contains a thin hard shell, the outer shell works with the inner shell as a ball and socket, allowing the MIPS elastomers to move and adjust during impact Removable 360-degree wraparound, tool-free chin bar Float Fit DH™ system with Fidlock® Buckle has a patented magnetic fastening technology the closes automatically and opens with one hand, and allows easy adjustments with the rubber overmolded dial Ventilation: 19 vents with 4 chin bar vents and 2 brow ports Overbrow Ventilation™ pulls in cool air through the air-channel matrix for full-head ventilation Fusion in-mold polycarbonate shell with EPS foam liner provides strength and greater durability Progressive Layering™ offers variable EPS foam thicknesses to help manage the transfer of energy after impact X-Static® Padding is quick-drying, has real silver fibers, and prevents the growth of odor-causing bacteria and fungi GoggleGuide™ adjustable visor fits both glasses and goggles Integrated breakaway camera mount detaches upon impact to decrease injury Sweat Guide™ pad pulls moisture away from the brow pad and eyewear Certifications: CPSC Bicycle, CE EN1078, ASTM F1952-00 DH, and ASTM F2032-06 BMX Complies with U.S. CPSC Safety Standard for Bicycle Helmets for persons age 5 and older SIZING: S: 52 – 56cm M: 55 – 59cm L: 58 – 62cm