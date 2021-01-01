adidas Adult techfit 5-Pad Football Girdle, Large, White

Padded protection where athletes need it most, the adidas® techfit™ Football Girdle is reengineered for elite impact absorption. The compression fit won’t restrict movement, while climacool® technology helps athletes stay cool and dry on the gridiron. techfit™ and climacool® Technology: Engineered with techfit™ for an unparalleled fit and range of motion Compression keeps muscles warm without restricting movement climacool® technology provides breathability Advanced Protection and Comfort: Features five molded EVA pads, reengineered for increased impact absorption Dual-layer foam increases coverage on major impact zones Mesh paneling allows for cooling, breathability Allows for full range of motion Additional Details: Machine washable