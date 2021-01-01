Bolle Adult Tsar Snow Goggles, Matte Black Patch

Ride on with the uniquely universal Bolle® Tsar Goggles. Great for skiing and snowboarding, these goggles boast technology for a crystal clear view with anti-fog protection, plus a waterproof barrier and moisture control. You’ll love the B-Flex technology with memory foam to contour for a perfect fit- no more air gaps or pressure points here! Bolle® snow goggles offer a seamless fit with your Bolle® helmet. FEATURES: Designed for snowboarding, skiing or other winter sports Medium to large fit Modulator™ Photochromatic lens delivers an awesome 180° wide field of view for increased peripheral vision NXT Modulator™ lens delivers superior light control NXT boasts ultra-lightweight performance and impact resistance Equalizer® Vent technology creates a waterproof barrier for moisture control and anti-fog protection at all altitudes P80 anti-fog protection on the interior of the lens Dual layer lens creates a thermal barrier to eliminate moisture and fog Thermal barrier seal delivers a clear view Carbo-Glas® technology for protection against scratches or cracks B-Flex technology combines memory foam with flexibility for a uniquely universal fit B-Flex design conforms to your face and eliminates air gaps and pressure points Triple layer face foam for all-day comfort Seamless compatibility with Bolle® helmets Forestay™ system with silicone strap keeps goggles securely in place Provides superior comfort and ventilation when paired with a Bolle® helmet Manufacturer's one-year warranty LENS: Lens Color: Vermillion Gun Lens VLT: 20% Tint Base: Pink Mirror: Silver Excellent for a variety of conditions, pink lenses maximize color definition and depth perception