Shock Doctor Adult Ultra Flavor Fusion Convertible Braces Fit Mouthguard, Red

Add a bit of flavor to your bite when you protect yourself and your braces with the Shock Doctor® Adult Ultra Braces Flavor Fusion Convertible Mouthguard. Featuring Insta-Fittm™ Plus technology, the Shock Doctor® Ultra Braces guard fits around your brace brackets and adapts to changes in tooth position. Three-layer construction stabilizes teeth and increases retention. Exclusive Flavor Fusion technology delivers a flavor you crave. FEATURES: Convertible mouthguard for strapped or strapless use Designed for use with upper braces Exclusive Flavor Fusion technology integrates flavor into the components Insta-Fittm™ Plus technology fits around brace brackets and adapts to changes in tooth position Low profile design allows you to breathe deep and speak without restriction Triple-layer protection includes: Flexible outer shell conforms to teeth and brace brackets Internal core stabilizes upper and lower teeth Low-perimeter Gel-Fit below brace brackets for increased retention Meets NFHS specifications for wrestling rules requiring full coverage of upper brace brackets in wrestling meets Model: 49UBFLV Shock Doctor