adidas Adult X Club Soccer Shin Guards, Small, Black/Grey/Black

Become a force to be reckoned with on the pitch as you fight off hard challenges in the attacking end wearing the adidas® Adult X Club Soccer Shin Guards. A full-length design that offers coverage below the knee and around your ankle, the X Club Guards withstand various levels of impact to keep you active, while strategic segmentations along the shell and foam backing boast a closer fit for uncompromised comfort. Full-Length Protection Hard shield front plate meets contact to diffuse impact and maximize protection EVA foam backing offers an additional layer of shock resistance to keep you supported Full length design provides additional padding around the ankle and Achilles Quality Comfort Adjustable front closure and attached ankle strap offer an ideal fit to match your measurements Synthetic interior lining rests gently against your leg for unmatched comfort Key Details Full length shin guards Materials: 100% polypropylene, injection molded