Bolle Adult Z5 OTG Snow Goggles, Black

Enjoy the view from the top in the Bolle® Z5 OTG Goggles. Great for skiers and boarders who wear prescription glasses, these snow goggles deliver a comfortable fit, without the pressure. You’ll enjoy a dual-layer lens with a thermal barrier to lock out moisture, while the Flow Tech® ventilation keeps lenses clear. The Carbo-Glas® design prevents unwanted scratches and dings so you can enjoy style with function in your Z5s! FEATURES: Designed for snowboarding, skiing or other winter sports Medium/large adult frame OTG over-the-glasses compatibility provides a seamless fit with prescription glasses or without Flow Tech® ventilation system allows airflow across the lens’ interior surface and eliminates moisture P80+ lens provides anti-fog protection on the interior of the lens P80+ reduces moisture formation for a crystal clear view Double lens design creates a thermal barrier with an excellent seal to prevent moisture Carbo-Glas® technology for protection against scratches or cracks Silicone strap provides a secure fit that stays in place Seamless compatibility with Bolle® helmets Provides superior comfort and ventilation when paired with a Bolle® helmet Use spec chart to determine VLT (Visible Light Transmission) Range and Recommended Conditions for main lens color