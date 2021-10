Made from an easy care, smooth synthetic leather, this boot is perfect for everyday riding. - Designed with our flexible sole technology, the durable rubber sole features three flex zones which move and flex alongside your foot. - An elasticated panel along the zip ensures a comfortable, yet snug fit. - The durable synthetic leather requires little to no aftercare, it can easily be wiped clean with soapy water and doesn´t need polishing. - Features a badge and a zip guard. - Gender: Unisex Adult