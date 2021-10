Material: 80% cotton, 20% polyester. - Brushed back fleece. - Drop shoulder style. - Two panel double fabric hood with self color drawcord. - No front pocket to allow maximum print area. - Ribbed cuffs and hem with Lycra. - Twin needle stitching. - Tear out label. - Chest size to fit: (S): 35-37, (M): 38-40, (L): 41-43, (XL): 44-46, (XXL): 47-49, (3XL): 50-52in. - Gender: Unisex Adult