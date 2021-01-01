Russell Adults Unisex Pure Organic High Collar Hooded Sweatshirt (Burgundy) - XXL - Also in: S, L, 3XL, M, XS, XL

Material: 100% combed ringspun organic cotton. - Contemporary fit and modern design. - Unbrushed twill-terry. - Label free: small size label in the neck (including product number). - Elastane on ribbed cuffs and waistband trim to retain shape and smart appearance. - Fashionable detail attached above hem. - All cover seams are double-stitched for perfect fixation. - Matching herringbone tape at inside back neck. - Self-fabric welt pockets. - Robust 100% cotton drawstrings with contrast details. - Perfect high collar hood construction with two-piece workmanship for better print positioning. - Excellent decoration results that last. - Half-moon neck insert (locker patch) for individualisation. - Chest size to fit: (XS): 34-36, (S): 36-38, (M): 38-40, (L): 40-42, (XL): 42-44, (XXL): 44-46, (3XL): 46-48in. - Gender: Unisex Adult