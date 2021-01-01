From russell

Russell Adults Unisex Pure Organic Reversible Sweatshirt (Burgundy) - M - Also in: XXL, 3XL, S, XS, XL, L

$33.95 on sale
($44.99 save 25%)
In stock
Buy at verishop

Description

Material: 100% organic ringspun combed cotton. - Contemporary fit and modern design. - Unbrushed twill terry. - Label free on neck: inner small pocket on hem is hiding size and care labels. - Ribbed cuffs, neckline and body hem with LYCRA. - Fashionable detail attached above. - Soft-hand feel. - Matching herringbone tape at inside back neck. - Overlock workmanship that provides a clean finishing for reversible wearing. - Chest size to fit: (XS): 34-36, (S): 36-38, (M): 38-40, (L): 40-42, (XL): 42-44, (XXL): 44-46, (3XL): 46-48in. - Gender: Unisex Adult

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com