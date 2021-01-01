Dunlop Adults Unisex Purofort Plus Galoshes (Green) - 12 - Also in: 4, 11, 9, 6, 13, 5, 7, 14, 10, 15

A strong, durable boot with no steel parts and oil resistant outsole. - For a variety of uses in the agricultural sector. - Anti-static, energy absorbing and insulated down to -4 Fahrenheit. - The shock-absorbent sole offers comfort for daily use. - The traction insole offers improved grip. - The shaped shafts sit perfectly around the legs. - A spacious, wide toe and an easy to clean. - With an anti-slip tread for practical use around the farm. - Green with black sole. - Standard: EN ISO 20347:2012 O4 FO CI SRC. - Material: Rubber. - Gender: Unisex Adult