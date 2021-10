The Unify adults base layer top has been crafted using a cotton rich material, giving it a super soft feel you`ll love to wear. - The construction ensures insulated warmth, while reinforced seams give superior durability at the joints. - This base layer is ideal for colder climates and seasons. - Material: 60% Cotton, 40% Polyester. - Trespass Mens Chest Sizing (approx): S - 35-37in, M - 38-40in, L - 41-43in, XL - 44-46in, XXL - 46-48in, 3XL - 48-50in. - Gender: Unisex Adult