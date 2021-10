Our favorite training pants in woven stretch polyester with tapered leg, elastic jersey at bottom for optimal fit and two concealed side pockets. Woven stretch polyester for freedom of movement. Elastic waistband with Craft logo at waist. Elastic jersey at bottom part of the leg. Tapered leg narrow at foot with a elastic tape at leg opening. Craft logo at front. Six dots logo at back. 88% polyester, 12% elastane. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Imported.