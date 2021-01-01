Slimfast Advance Energy Caramel Latte Meal Replacement Shake, 11 fl oz, 4 count

20g Protein1g Sugar5g Fiber^24 Vitamins & Including Minerals A, C, D, E & ZincPlus as Much Caffeine as a Cup of CoffeeClinically Proven - Lose Weight & Keep It Off®*Lactose Free‡Welcome to SlimFast Advanced Energy, with energy for hours to fuel your day. The perfect choice for a higher protein, lower carb» approach to losing weight fast and keeping it off.*SlimFast Advanced Energy is a specially formulated high protein meal replacement shake with 20g of protein, 1g sugar, and 5g of fiber^ to help control hunger and it has as much caffeine as a cup of coffee.*When Used as Part of the Slimfast Plan. Individual Results May Vary.‡99.8% Lactose Free.^Contains 9g Total Fat per Serving.»SlimFast Advanced Has 20g of Protein and 9g of Carbohydrates Compared to Slimfast Original Which Has 10g of Protein and 25g of Carbohydrates.The SlimFast® Plan1. One Sensible Meal enjoy your favorite foods2. Replace Two Meals a Day with shakes, smoothies or bars3. Indulge in Three Snacks satisfy hunger between mealsCarb Calculator9g Total Carbs - 5g Fiber = 4g Net Carbs