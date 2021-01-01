LOVOSKIN Advanced Bee Venom Wrinkle Reducer Ultra-Rich Repair Oil in No Color at Nordstrom Rack

Wake up to more beautiful skin every day! Treat all that is related to the main signs of aging thanks to the powerful active ingredient of Bee Venom to promote the natural renewal of the skin every day. Suitable for all skin types, this repair oil reduces the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines without clogging pores or leaving oily skin. It transforms dehydrated and dull skin to reveal a luminous complexion and visibly smoother. Enriched with hyaluronic acid, this oil restores the hydration in order to wake you every morning with a skin visibly rejuvenated and protected against the aggressions of the environment. Includes a pipette for easy application, without spilling. Note: The Bee venom is recovered according to an ethical and ecological process. No bees were injured during the production of this product for the entire Bee Venom range. It is suitable for anyone except skin prone to bee allergies and extremely sensitive skin. . Size: 3.38 fl oz. / 100 ml. For directions and ingredients, see "Additional Info". Imported