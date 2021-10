What It Is: A unique, high-performance Botanical Hyaluronic Acid-based serum that helps firm, plump and fill in wrinkles. What It Does: Features a fresh, luxurious texture concentrated with 1.6% of Pure and Botanical Hyaluronic Acid for instant youth-boosting and skin rejuvenation. Key Ingredients: High Molecular Weight Hyaluronic Acid: Creates a non-occlusive lifting film on the skin surface for an optimal filling and smoothing action. Marine Microalgae: Helps smooth and calm sensitive skin. Lo