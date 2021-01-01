Eucerin Advanced Repair Hand Cream, Fast Absorbing Hand Lotion, Use After Hand Washing, 2.7 Oz.

Eucerin Advanced Repair Hand Cream is a unique formula specifically made for hands, helps repair dry skin and provide the moisture skin craves. Frequent washing and external factors like the environment can strip hands of vital elements needed to keep hands soft, smooth and hydrated. Advanced Repair Hand Cream’s formula combines Ceramide-3 and Natural Moisturizing Factors. Ceramides help to strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier to lock in moisture. Natural Moisturizing Factors, amino acids that are naturally found in the skin, boost moisture and prevent dryness from reoccurring. This hand lotion leaves hands noticeably softer and smoother after just one application. It is a lightweight and fast-absorbing formula that is gentle enough for sensitive skin. To Use: For noticeably smoother hands, apply to hands daily, especially after washing. Like Eucerin Advance Repair Hand Lotion? Check out Eucerin’s entire product range for a complete skin care regimen. Give your skin the dermatological care it needs!