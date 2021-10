Formulated for daily use, Dr Lara Devgan's 'Advanced Revitalizing Cleanser' purifies skin without stripping away moisture. It's enriched with nourishing Peptides and Hyaluronic Acid to smooth signs of aging, as well as soothing Aloe and botanical extracts of Cucumber, Orange and Peppermint. - Suitable for all skin types - Free from fragrances, dyes, sulfates, parabens and gluten