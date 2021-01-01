skinChemists Advanced Snail Day Moisturizer, 150 Gram

Formulated with real snail secretion, which is known for its rejuvenating and protecting abilities, skinChemists Advanced Snail Day Moisturizer aims to soothe, purify and hydrate the skin, leaving it protected and nourished for the day ahead. Snail Secretion, derived from the natural defensive liquid secreted by snails aims to delay premature ageing of the skin, whilst reducing visible age spots and providing protection from free radical damage. Tiare Flower Extract is combined with light and silky coconut oil, working to hydrate, repair, soothe and purify the skin. Vitamin E Acetate aims to leave the skin moisturized, whilst providing further protection against skin damage from environmental aggressors. Creatine is formulated to imitate an amino acid found naturally within the skin, it aims to revitalize cell energy metabolism, whilst hydrating and protecting the skin. As an ethically engaged company, we are actively against animal testing. All of our products have been cruelty-free produced. 30 DAY SATISFACTION GUARANTEE - Giving you the confidence to try something new. If at any time during the first 30 days of use you are not completely satisfied with your purchase, feel free to return it for a full and prompt refund.