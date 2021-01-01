Nick Chavez Advanced Volume Sulfate Free Shampoo & Cond.

Nick Chavez Advanced Volume Sulfate Free Shampoo is a thoroughly modern formula designed to help remove residue and styling product build-up. Hair and scalp are nourished, providing the optimum environment for volumized hair. It's also suitable to use with hair extensions. Nick Chavez Advanced Volume Paraben Free Conditioner is a thoroughly modern formula with an advanced and innovative ingredient foundation so that hair appears volumized, healthier-looking, and more beautiful. How do I use it: Wet hair thoroughly with warm water. Massage a small amount of shampoo into root area of hair. Rinse with cool water. Avoid contact with eyes. After shampooing, squeeze out excess water from hair. Work a liberal amount of conditioner through hair two inches from scalp. Rinse with cool water. For extra conditioning, leave on for five minutes. From Nick Chavez. Includes: