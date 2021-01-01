Clean & Clear Advantage Acne Control Kit with Benzoyl Peroxide, Includes Daily Face Wash, Fast Acting Treatment & Hydrating Gel Moisturizer for Acne-Prone Skin, Oil-Free & Non-Comedogenic, 3 piece

3-piece Clean & Clear Advantage Acne Control Kit for convenient acne-prone skin care designed to fight breakouts without over-drying skin. Includes Clean & Clear Acne Control Cleanser, a daily face wash with benzoyl peroxide designed to lift away dirt and oil while also helping to prevent new breakouts from forming Includes oil-free Clean & Clear Fast Acting Treatment with benzoyl peroxide medicine designed to penetrate pores for clearer-looking skin. This topical treatment can also help pimples hurt less in 2 hours and look better in 4 hours. Includes oil-free Clean & Clear Hydrating Gel Moisturizer, an acne face moisturizer designed to help fight dryness and nourish skin leaving it feeling soft and smooth Use this easy, convenient acne skin care kit two times a day for best results to maintain clear, healthy-looking skin