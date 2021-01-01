Advantage Plus Wetsuit 2/2Mm Ss Fullsuit in Black, Size Medium

Wetsuit Guide Wetsuit Size Guide The Hurley Advantage Plus 2/2mm SS Fullsuit gets you in the water when the temperature dips. Crafted with stretchy neoprene and lined warm hollow-fiber fleece material for dependable warmth. This suit is easy to get on and off with a watertight, chest-zip entry and seams performance patterning allows for a full range of motion. A streamlined silhouette and updated construction make this suit ready for morning surfs. MORE INFO For more information about our wetsuits please visit: Wetsuit Guide. Wetsuit Size Guide WARRANTY We offer a limited one-year wetsuit warranty on any workmanship defects and a six-month warranty on all material defects. All Hurley wetsuit accessories have a 90-day warranty against any defect in both materials and workmanship. Please note, Hurley and our licensed third-party wholesalers are the only parties authorized to determine warranty eligibility. The limited warranty does not cover: Alterations Material defects more than six months from the original date of purchase (90 days for accessories). Products classified as seconds, samples, promotional, or used. Damage caused by sunlight, chlorine, mistreatment, or consequential use. Use of direct sunlight and/or clothes dryer for drying purposes. Requests without valid proof of purchase. Improper fit caused by incorrect size purchased. Tears caused by force or finger gouges during entry or exit of wetsuit. RETURN POLICY There is a 20% restocking fee on all wetsuits. Please make sure to buy the correct size and contact customer service if you need any help. Additional information regarding Hurley's return policy can be found here. DETAILS Chest zip entry: Watertight and easy to get on and off. Performance Patterning: Seams are placed out of your way so you can move freely. Zero chill: Smoothskin paneling retains 0% water and reduces wind chill. Lightweight kneepads: Featuring new jersey consruction that absorbs less water. Construction Details: 100% Exoflex stretch material Neoprene. Double glued and blind stitched. Spot taped at each seam junction for durability. Covert internal key pocket placed on chest closure. Hand wash Imported Advantage Plus Wetsuit 2/2Mm Ss Fullsuit in Black, Size Medium