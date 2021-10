Handmade in Athens, Greece, with vegetable tanned Italian leather, our thong sandal is available in a bright berry, a subtle agave, and a metallic antico. The Aella is our first thong sandal, elegantly designed with thin straps forming a striking geometric shape on the top of the foot. Named after the Amazon warrior Aella, this sandal is eminently wearable for all occasions, slip them on for long walks or pair them with your favorite dress for date night.