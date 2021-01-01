The Lowe Alpine Aeon 35 Pack is a hiking pack for quick trips outdoors. Overnighters to summiting a particular mountain in a day, this durable pack is ready to handle the gear without adding too much extra weight to the mix. Top loading with all the Features, from a MultiLock; attachment for an ice axe to TipGripper; trekking pole attachments. Revel through the miles with the Flexion; shoulder harness which is ultra-thin yet comfortable. Features of the Lowe Alpine Aeon 35 Pack Flexion™ harness contours to your body and spreads the load evenly across the shoulders Air-contour back system is Highly ventilated and offers a stable, body-hugging Fit Multi-lock™ attachment system allows you to fix all styles of helmet, walking poles and ice axes to the pack with ease