What it is: A vibrant floral fragrance that takes your senses on a voyage, in a travel spray. Fragrance story: Inspired by blue seas, cool breezes and pure light, AERIN introduces Aegea Blossom, a luminous floral scent that captures the sparkling vibrancy of coastal paradise and a cool breeze on the open water. Notes of Sicilian bergamot paired with crisp mandarin and glistening verbena open the fragrance with a sophisticated, radiant glow that