The Roller Derby® AERIO Q-60 Men’s Inline Skates are designed to be sporty and stylish. The soft boot design and comfort memory padding will allow you to stride with confidence and stay comfortable while doing it. With 80mm Elite Speed wheels, these skates are designed for beginner to intermediate skaters. DESIGN: Soft boot design with comfort memory foam padding Locking cam lever buckles Aluminum Tri-Coil 80mm Elite Speed wheels Bevo Gold 7 race rated bearing