Aerobic Step Fitness Air Stair Climber Stepper Home Exercise Machine Equipment Slimming Leg Body Building - Without Drawstring

Made of ABS and PP material, durable and easy to operate Webbing friction, adjustable resistance, large resistance adjustment range Equipped with multi-function counter (display time, distance, scan, calories) The mini exercise bike is small and practical, simple to use, easy to load and unload, and can exercise both hands and feet Anti-slip, anti-scuff rubber feet pads, and heavy-duty steel frame prevent the exerciser from sliding and keep you safe and efficient You can always choose the perfect resistance level for your workout with the adjustable tension level Exercise cardiopulmonary function, coordination of limb muscles, and the human body improve cardiovascular function