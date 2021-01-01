Nike AeroBill Tiger Woods Heritage86 Perforated Golf Hat

SIGNATURE TW STYLE. The Nike AeroBill Tiger Woods Heritage86 Hat is a lightweight, incredibly breathable course essential with signature TW details. Benefits Nike AeroBill technology combines breathability with sweat-wicking comfort. Lightweight fabric stretches to give you a comfortable, custom fit. Laser perforations enhance ventilation. Terry sweatband is soft and absorbent. Repeating TW logo is printed on the interior seam tape. Product Details Body: 86% polyester/14% spandex. Back of front panel: 100% polyester. Hand wash Imported Style: CW6792; Color: White/Anthracite/Black; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult