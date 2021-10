Coverage isn't an issue with the Nike Aerobill Visor Statement. Adjustable visor with a wide design. Low-profile design. Swoosh logo at front. Curved brim with contrasting underbill. Strap closure with hook-and-loop fastener. Featherlight Dri-Fit sweatband wicks away moisture. 100% polyester. Spot clean. Imported. Measurements: Circumference: 20 in Brim: 3 3 4 in