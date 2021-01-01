Stay dry and cool out on the trail this season with this quick-drying Marmot Aerobora Long Sleeve Shirt! Standard fit is eased, but not sloppy, and perfect for any activity. AirExchange fabric â¢ AirExchange performance fabric offers lightweight breathability and all-day comfort. â¢ UPF 25 helps keep your skin safe while you're out in the sun all day. â¢ Flat-felled seams provide a little extra stretch and durability. Classic fold over collar. Roll-able long sleeves with adjustable button cuffs and retaining tabs. Full button placket in front. Patch pocket on left chest. Shirt-tail hem gives you coverage without limiting range of motion. Allover heathered design. Branding on left pocket and back right shoulder. 100% polyester. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 32 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.