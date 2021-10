The Sea to Summit Aeros Ultralight Deluxe Pillow is an inflatable pillow for head comfort in the tent. Backcountry sleeps can now feature a full size pillow at just 4.6 ounces in weight. Plenty of space for your head, loads of z's to catch up on. Features of the Sea to Summit Aeros Ultralight Deluxe Pillow Made from 20D laminated polyester to reduce bulk and weight Air Sprung cell pattern design gives conformability and comfort Features the Sea to Summit multi-function valve for ease of use