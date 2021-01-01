Madeworn Aerosmith Tee in White. - size XS (also in L, M, S) Madeworn Aerosmith Tee in White. - size XS (also in L, M, S) Aerosmith. 100% cotton. Made in USA. Machine wash. Front screen print graphic with soft glitter detail. Intentionally distressed trim. MDWR-WS170. MWAS057T. With their vintage-inspired designs that hold an edge, Madeworn finds the ideal balance between craftsmanship and a rock-n-roll feel. Founder and designer Blaine Halvorson began with the launch of iconic Junk Food Clothing in 1998. After that initial success and with a itch to explore a luxe-yet-laid back aesthetic, he created Madeworn in 2013 to mass acclaim. The line features intentionally destroyed, uniquely detailed pieces that speak to adolescent and adult angst alike.