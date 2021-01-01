Aesthetic Pink Red Rose Floral Flower Tote Bag

Abstract Aesthetic Bohemian Boho Hipster Vintage Retro Girly Indie Minimalist Simple Pattern Patterns Pastel Pink Rose Floral Flower Flowers Nature Red Perfect gift or present for women men kids son daughter mother father mom dad wife husband brother sister him & her. Give this as gifts on Christmas Birthday Fathers and Mothers day 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.