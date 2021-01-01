American Flyer AF Signature 4-Piece Luggage Set Orange - American Flyer Luggage Sets

American Flyer's AF Signature 4-Piece Luggage Set prominently features the new American Flyer logo. Set contains 24 upright (24 X 16 X 9; 8.6 lbs, 20 upright (20 X 14 X 8; 7.2 lbs, 18 rolling duffle (18 X 11 X 11; 4.6 lbs, and cosmetic satchel (11.5 X 10 X 8; 1.4 lbs. Upright cases feature telescoping handle system. Uprights expand 2 12 to provide additional packing space as needed. In-line skate wheels for easy handling and smooth, quiet transportation. Corner protection on high impact areas. Uprights feature mesh pocket in lid. Interior tie down straps on uprights.