Marco Bicego Africa 18K Yellow Gold & 11MM-12MM Round Freshwater Pearl Pendant Necklace

From the Africa Collection. A hand engraved yellow gold chain necklace is elevated with a rustic pearl pendant. 18K yellow gold 11mm-12mm round freshwater pearl Lobster clasp Made in Italy SIZE Pendant width, 0.75" Length, 15.25" with 1.25" extender ABOUT THE BRAND Marco Bicego first started learning the art of goldsmithing from his father, and ultimately formed his own brand in 2000 in Trissino, Italy. All crafted in 18K gold, the brand is most known for its handmade pieces in engraved and coil finishes, as well as vibrant semi-precious jewels. Marco has created his brand to be versatile, so one can mix and match collections for daily wear.