This necklace for men with a heart-shaped mask is inspired by the customs of the Kwele people of Gabon who in olden days would gift a love mask at a wedding. Robert Aidoo-Taylor designs this necklace for men with a hand-carved ofram wood mask for a pendant that is worn on a black adjustable cord. Since the Kwele people believe love is everlasting enduring even death Aidoo-Taylor decided to call his design Kwele Ghost Love.