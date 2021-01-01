Carter Beauty After Dark Volumising Mascara - Jet Black, 0.5 oz

The After Dark Volumizing Mascara was carefully designed with a remarkable brush which provides a fabulous lift, length and volumeThe fibers in After Dark leave eyelashes looking voluminous, beautifully luscious and elegantly lengthened all day longThe easy to apply wand works to expertly coat each and every lash for long lasting, added volume without clumpingCarter Beauty by Marissa Carter combines professional quality with Insta-worthiness; all products have a strong focus on packaging and “pigments that pack a punch”Carter Beauty by Marissa Carter is a Peta-approved member of Beauty Without Bunnies, is cruelty-free and never tests their products on animalsNow available in Walmart stores!