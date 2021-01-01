Coloured hair demands special care. AG's Colour Care Colour Savour Sulfate-Free Shampoo's mild formulation gently cleanses hair with a rich luxurious lather. Proteins and herbal extracts soothe and repair and the exclusive CARE Complex with sunflower seed extract and natural polyphenols provides both UV and free radical protection to significantly extend the life and vibrancy of color. No salt. No PABA. No parabens. No gluten. No DEA. No animal testing. AG Colour Care Colour Savour Sulfate-Free Shampoo 10 oz - Womens AG Hair Shampoo - We always offer the largest selection of Professional hair and beauty products and latest in Salon Services to our customers. That's why we carry over 500 shades of nail polish, over 100 styles of hair brushes, and thousands of beauty related products. You can always save an additional 10% off all products, With the discount already reflected in our low prices.