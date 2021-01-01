Tach Clothing Agafia Knit Pant in Tan. - size XS (also in L, M) Tach Clothing Agafia Knit Pant in Tan. - size XS (also in L, M) 60% acrylic 14% polyamide 10% poly 8% wool 8% viscose. Dry clean only. Elastic waistband. Cable knit fabric. Item not sold as a set. 16 at the knee breaks to 22 at the leg opening. Made in Italy. TACR-WP3. 24. Tach Clothing is designed and created in Montevideo, Uruguay, with each piece carefully handmade and ethically constructed. Started by two sisters with a family background in fashion, Tach Clothing turns vintage styles into modern timeless looks. They use the best materials and suppliers that Uruguay can provide, such as high-quality wool and leather.