Against All Grain: Delectable Paleo Recipes to Eat Well & Feel Great Danielle Walker Author

Having battled an autoimmune disease the modern-medicine way for many years, Danielle Walker took matters into her own hands and set out to regain her health through the medicine of food. After four years of turning her kitchen into a laboratory for revamping her culinary point of view, Danielle mastered the art of grain- and dairy-free cooking--and improved her well-being, eliminating all her ailments.A self-trained chef, Danielle is the new face of grain-free cooking, tempting foodies of all stripes with her innovative, accessible recipes for delicious, effervescent Paleo food. Paying homage to the dishes she loved from her pre-Paleo life, she has ingeniously recreated all of her favorites without grains or dairy in her first-ever cookbook.Coupling her delightful recipes with elegant photography, Danielle takes you on a multicourse Paleo culinary journey from appetizers to dessert. Because Danielle knows that she's not the only one with a persnickety toddler at the dinner table, she has included a special children's section with amusing dishes that will bring joy to any child and also pass any mom's test for wholesome ingredients.Omitting grains, gluten, dairy, and refined sugar doesn't correlate with omitting taste in these recipes. Easy-to-follow instructions are complemented by mouthwatering photos that seem to burst off the page with flavor. Danielle's recipes are sure to leave you feeling satisfied and exhilarated, rather than deprived.