From empreinte
Agathe Full Cup Bra
For more than 60 years, Empreinte has specialized in bringing full busted women lingerie with style and impeccable fit. Empreinte styles accommodate larger busted women who desire a bra that provides feminine detailing as well as a lifted profile., Style Number: 07204 Supportive & gorgeous, unlined full cup underwire bra, 3-part sheer cups encase bust for a phenomenal fit, Reinforced side boning offers added support, Close-set adjustable stretch straps, 3 column, 2 row hook & eye closure; increases with size, Exquisitely embroidered cups and microfiber back