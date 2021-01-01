Revlon Age Defying 3X Foundation, 020 Tender Beige, 1 fl oz

The Revlon Age Defying Firming and Lifting Makeup is inspired by the latest advances in anti-aging, this all-in-one formula combines hyaluronic acid, Revlon's exclusive Triple Lift Complex, and moisturizing ingredients. Relaxes the look of expression lines, smooth skin, and boost hydration 3X for a rejuvenated look*. 93% of women saw noticeably improved skin**. Protects your skin with SPF 15. Available in 12 shades. *Skin feels tighter after (4) weeks, rejuvenated after (1) week. **After just (8) weeks.