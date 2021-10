Applied to your face and neck, the peptide complex in Eve Lom's Age Defying Smoothing Treatment Capsules helps improve the look of skin. The star ingredient is a hexapeptide, made of a combination of amino acids. Antioxidant tocotrienol, a member of the vitamin E family, helps fight free-radical attack. How do I use it: Apply on clean skin every evening. Twist a plant-based capsule open and apply by lightly tapping the serum onto the face and neck area. From Eve Lom. Includes: