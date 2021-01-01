L'Oreal Paris Age Perfect Blurring Face Primer Infused with Serum - Rosy - 1 fl oz

Finally, makeup specially designed for mature skin. Age Perfect by L'Oreal Paris Cosmetics, this blurring face primer, instantly and visibly transforms skin quality in one use, lines are diffused with a natural looking, soft-focus effect for a healthy-looking complexion. Skin feels comfortable all day long. It also improves skin appearance overtime, for more radiant and smoother, softer skin. Use twice daily. Can be worn alone or under makeup. Warnings: For external use only. Do not use on damaged or broken skin. When using this product keep out of eyes. Rinse with water to remove. Stop use and ask a doctor if rash occurs. Keep out of reach of children. If swallowed, get medical help or contact get medical help or contact a Poison Control Center right away.