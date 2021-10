L'Oreal Paris Age Perfect Creamy Powder Foundation with Minerals, Natural Buff, 0.31 oz. Finally, makeup specially designed for mature skin - Age Perfect by L'Oreal Paris Cosmetics, Creamy Powder Foundation is infused with a Ceramide Anti-Oxidant Complex and Minerals for coverage that does not cake. Instantly upon application, lines, pores and dark spots appear blurred leaving skin with a satin, shine-free finish. Age Perfect Creamy Powder Foundation provides buildable coverage.